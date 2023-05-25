Here's Your Guide to Lake Michigan Weather

Check out this guide to wind, waves and weather on Lake Michigan.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lake Michigan Water Temperatures

Probably the number one reason people search Lake Michigan for are water temperatures. Real-time measurements are recorded by the buoys while the shoreline temperatures are reported around 10 a.m. each day from selected state parks. Our team of meteorologists update those temperatures from satellite-estimated readings.

Lake Michigan Rip Current Risks

Rip currents are the number one killer on the Great Lakes. Four times each day our meteorologists update the swim risk at the beaches: grey means a low risk, yellow a moderate risk and red a high risk for swimmers.

Beach Forecasts

If you need more precise information about Lake Michigan conditions and forecasts we also offer individual county beach forecasts. These are updated twice daily.

One item we do not share are the beach flags. The status the swimming flags are up to individual state park officials and can change more often than can be updated here. Respect the flags, especially on High Risk days.

Water Levels

Lakeshore homeowners and boaters are always interested in the level of the Great Lakes and how it affect property and safe navigation. The water levels are updated weekly on Fridays, year-round.

Lake Michigan Wind and Wave Forecasts

Throughout the day our team of meteorologists update the wind and waves with a 12-hour forecast.

You can also find all this information on our website under the Beach and Boating Forecast tab.

Whatever your reason always respect the power of the Great Lakes in addition to having safe and fun activities!

