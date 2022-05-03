Gusty Storms Possible Overnight in West Michigan!

Some gusty, possibly severe, thunderstorms will move through West Michigan late Saturday/early Sunday. Meteorologist Michael Behrens has details!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After an absolutely splendid Saturday in West Michigan the surge of warmer air will lead into a night of windy and stormy weather for the region. A line of severe storms currently moving into Wisconsin and Illinois is on the way to our neck of the woods overnight tonight.

Showers and thunderstorms will be most likely after 11 p.m. tonight and into the early morning hours of Sunday. High winds will be expected regardless of thunderstorms development and a marginal risk, level 1 of 5, for severe weather will be in place for the entire 13 On Your Side viewing area overnight.

Get ready for a windy overnight with a few strong storms possible. #WestMichigan will be under a marginal, level 1 of 5, risk for severe weather tonight. Stick with #13OYS for the latest. #MiWX #WMiWX pic.twitter.com/TCjVkZ83C7 — Meteorologist Michael Behrens (@MikeBehrensWX) March 6, 2022

While the risk for a spin up tornado is low, it is not zero. We will be watching it closely overnight in addition to the risk for damaging winds, which is much higher.

As a result of the wind potential, the entire 13 On Your Side viewing area will be under a High Wind Warning from midnight Saturday through 1 p.m. Sunday.

Winds are expected to be in the 20 to 30 mph range consistently with gusts that can go above 45 mph. Gusts could even go as high as 60 mph or up to severe thunderstorm levels.

The timing for the storms this evening will be in two waves. The first wave will enter West Michigan between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. The second wave will enter a few hours later during the early morning hours of Sunday. Both waves should be gone by sunrise on Sunday.

Model runs showing both rounds are below.

First Round:

Second Round:

Meteorologist Michael Behrens

