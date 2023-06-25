Gusty Storms Possible Sunday In West Michigan!

Rain and storms, some of which may be gusty, are returning to West Michigan on Sunday. Meteorologist Michael Behrens times out the threats!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When it comes to rain and storms, we really have been starved for moisture here in West Michigan since late April, leading to drought conditions around most of the state. That will change Sunday as storms return broadly to the region, with some that may be on the stronger side.

A low pressure system out to the west will be moving into West Michigan on Sunday, bringing with it more moisture and instability. This will lead to at least some risk for strong storms on Sunday.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of West Michigan under a level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms, with higher risks staying south of Michigan.

The main risks associated with this system will be gusty winds, hail, and some heavy rains. Showers and possible thunder will be around as early as sunrise on Sunday for parts of West Michigan, but the main risk for strong storms will not arrive until the afternoon hours.

In addition to strong winds with the storms, anyone out and about on Sunday should be aware of more broadly gusty winds as well. Sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph will be possible, with gusts in the 20-30 mph range.

A continued risk for showers and some thunderstorms will go into Sunday evening and through Monday, but the strongest storms should be done by Sunday evening. An hour-by-hour timeline of the storms can be seen below.

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

