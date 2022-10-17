Forecast calls for gusty winds, chance for light snow mix Tuesday

You'll want to secure your patio furniture or risk having them blown away with the gusts up to 55 mph near the lakeshore.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Strong winds overnight Monday and into Tuesday are a recipe for waves over 15 feet that will swamp piers and cause dangerous lake conditions.

The National Weather Service issued wind advisories from 2 p.m. Monday through 2 a.m. Wednesday.

They're calling for strong winds that will develop along the lakeshore and last through Tuesday with 45 to 55 mph gusts.

The impacts include the potential for scattered power outages, fallen tree limbs and loose objects like patio furniture being blown around.

More inland, you can expect wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph Tuesday, the NWS says.

Some light snow is expected to mix in at times through Tuesday. You'll want to watch out for slick bridges and overpasses.

There are additional chances for rainfall and slight mixing of snow expected over the next 48 hours. We also will have strong blustery winds and below-average temperatures, feeling like the 30s.

An early-season snowstorm hit Michigan's Upper Peninsula Monday.

In Grand Rapids, our average first trace of snow comes on Oct. 26, with the first average measurable snowfall (0.1" or higher) coming on Nov. 7.

