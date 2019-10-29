GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Halloween is quickly approaching and with the holiday usually comes the talk of snow. West Michigan has yet to see flurries but colder air is coming quickly and -- you guessed it -- so is the snow.

Weather models are still struggling to pinpoint details but are in agreement of a strong low pressure system passing through on Halloween. That means a soggy trick or treat forecast is inevitable, but it also means the likelihood of light snow sticking to grassy surfaces Halloween night.

Weather: 13 On Your Side Forecast: Rounds of rain and snow

Keep in mind no matter how much snow falls, it will be melting quickly. Ground temperatures are still close to 50°F.

Wednesday morning looks promising to bring the first flurries of the season. Temperatures begin in the 30s, cold enough for a wintry mix away from the lakeshore. By Wednesday afternoon, the wintry mix becomes rain.

The opposite transition happens Thursday, with morning and afternoon rain becoming a wintry mix to snow in the evening. Light snow accumulations are possible overnight and snow will wrap up before Friday morning.

Snow is coming right on time for West Michigan. On average, flurries are spotted around October 26 and the first measurable snow falls around November 6.

