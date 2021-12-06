Gusty winds, lake effect snow creating hazardous weather around West Michigan

High winds and lake effect snow showers will create tough travel conditions throughout Monday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One word to describe Monday’s weather – blustery. The combination of high winds and lake effect snow will create hazardous conditions around West Michigan and the entire Great Lakes region.

The strongest winds Monday will arrive between late morning through the afternoon, with widespread gusts of 40 – 50 mph. Near the lakeshore, gusts will top 50 mph. Slowly, winds will diminish overnight Monday into Tuesday.

As a result, the National Weather Service of Grand Rapids has issued a Winter Weather Advisory to message the combination of wind and snow. The advisory is in place until 10 p.m. Monday.

Concern resides in the combination of strong winds and the development of lake effect snow. Visibility will rapidly fluctuate, with near whiteout conditions a possibility. US-131 will be impacted greater, with the strong winds pushing lake effect snow bands further inland throughout the day. In this type of wind environment, it takes little snowfall to create treacherous travel conditions.

Other concerns are the possibility of power outages and loose objects in yards being displaced. Plenty of holiday decorations could become unsecured! The intrusion of colder air and wind will lead to frigid wind chill temperatures, falling into the lower 10s to upper single digits this evening into tonight.

Regarding lake effect snow, amounts will be marginal, but exacerbated by the strong winds. Pockets of 1-2” are expected by the end of the day, with localized spots in the most consistent lake effect bands nearing 3”.

Conditions will improve by Tuesday, with lighter winds and a downward trend in lake effect snow coverage. It’ll remain cold, however, with daytime temperatures Tuesday in the 20s. December in West Michigan!

