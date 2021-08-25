Heat advisory issued for many West Michigan counties

A heat advisory is in effect for multiple West Michigan counties Wednesday. A heat advisory is issued when the heat index is valued at 100 degrees or higher.
Currently, the advisory is in effect from noon to 8 p.m. in the following counties: Ottawa, Kent, Ionia, Clinton, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Ingham, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun and Jackson.
Below are tips to stay safe during the heat wave:
