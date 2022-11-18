WEATHER ALERT: More heavy snow for West Michigan!

Heading into Thursday night, we are staring down a forecast with more heavy snow lasting into the weekend. Here's the latest on what to expect!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Snowfall totals of 7-8 inches have already impacted portions of West Michigan as of Thursday evening, and that is only the beginning of our snowfall forecast! Another 8+ inches of snowfall could impact the region between now and Saturday morning, with even more snowfall possible through the day.

What this means is that the slow travel and slippery conditions you experienced Thursday afternoon and evening are only going to continue and get worse over the next few days. In addition to the snowfall, winds are expected to pick up as well, meaning blowing and drifting will be increasing in concern.

The reason for all of this snowfall continues to be several low-pressure areas that are moving to our north and weak throughs that are pushing through the Great Lakes region. These troughs are providing just enough instability and a favorable lake-effect wind pattern to keep us socked into snowfall for the next several days.

This means we are going to continue to see several more days of lake-effect snow bands push through West Michigan. These bands will be rather heavy at times, leading to quick and large accumulations, reductions in visibility and slow if not standstill travel.

Much like Thursday, the days ahead will see peaks and valleys of snowfall. Not everyone will be seeing snow all the time, but all of us could see snow at any time. Everyone should be prepared for accumulations and impacts, but these will vary greatly from location to location even within a few miles of one another.

In terms of snowfall totals, this means we could see another 3+ inches by Friday morning, with some seeing 6+.

By Friday evening, many areas will likely see 6+ to 8+ more inches of snow on top of what fell Thursday.

Then by early Saturday, another 8+ to 10+ on top of Thursday's totals will be on the ground. Keep in mind that more snowfall will fall after this on Saturday as well.

Winter alerts continue for West Michigan from now through Saturday morning, but it is possible this could be extended and some of the advisories may be upgraded as well. School closings and delays are a strong possibility on Friday, so get up with 13 for the latest information starting at 4:30 a.m.

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

