GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - An already snowy month is about to get even snowier. A quick-hitting system will move out of West Michigan early Friday, Nov. 16.

Up to an inch is possible with this first system before it gradually pulls away.

Behind it, winds will pick up out of the west. Gusts will top 30 mph, producing bitterly cold wind chills through Friday night.

Another storm also has it's eyes on West Michigan. The next system races across the state starting Saturday morning. It will linger a little longer than the storm that preceded it. By Saturday afternoon, an additional one to three inches of snow is possible.

Almost nine inches of snow has already fallen in Grand Rapids through Nov. 15. Average for all of November is about seven inches.

November 2018 will likely end up as the snowiest November in West Michigan since 2014 when an astounding 31 inches fell in Grand Rapids.

