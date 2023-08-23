Here's where to find cooling centers in the Grand Rapids area

The Grand Rapids Area Coalition to End Homelessness shared a list of cooling centers open to the public as the heat index is expected to reach over 100 degrees.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — As the heat index across West Michigan is expected to move past 100 degrees on Wednesday afternoon, cooling centers in Kent County are available to the public.

The Grand Rapids Area Coalition to End Homelessness shared a list of cooling centers available for people to get a break from the heat.

Here's where you can beat the heat on Wednesday and Thursday:

Alano Club of Kent County

Location: 1020 College Ave NE

Hours: Monday - Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday - Sunday, 8:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Degage

Location: 139 Sheldon SE

Hours: Monday - Sunday, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Cooling center limited to current guests; anyone may enter the dining room during meal times.

Exodus Place

Location: 322 Front Ave

Hours Monday - Sunday, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Grand Rapids Public Library

Location: All locations

Hours: Available during regular hours

More info: GRPL.org/Locations

Kent District Library

Location: All locations

Hours: Available during regular hours

More info: KDL.org/Locations

Matthew’s House

Location: 766 7th St NW

Hours: Monday - Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Mel Trotter

Location: 225 Commerce Ave SW

Hours: When in Code Red: Cooling center open daily from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

More info: There will be water coolers available at the entrances, and no services are lifted for non-violent offenses. Overnight bed assignment at 2:30 p.m.

West Grand Neighborhood Organization

Location: 754 Leonard St NW #2

Hours: Monday - Thursday, 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Weekends will only be as staffing allows; call (616) 451-0150 first.

Get the complete forecast for the rest of the week here.

Ottawa County Emergency Management are encouraging residents to check in on family and friends during the extreme heat days.

They also provided warning signs for both heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Heat Exhaustion

Symptoms: Feeling faint or dizzy, excessive sweating, cool pale clammy skin, nausea or vomiting, rapid and weak pulse, or muscle cramps.

What to do: Get to a cooler or air conditioned place, drink water, or take a cold shower or use a cold compress.

Heat Stroke

Symptoms: Throbbing headache, no sweating, body temperature above 103 degrees, red hot dry skin, nausea or vomiting, rapid and strong pulse, or loss of consciousness.

What to do: Call 911, take immediate action to cool the person until help arrives.

