Here's where to find cooling centers in the Grand Rapids area

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — As the heat index across West Michigan is expected to move past 100 degrees on Wednesday afternoon, cooling centers in Kent County are available to the public.
The Grand Rapids Area Coalition to End Homelessness shared a list of cooling centers available for people to get a break from the heat.
Here's where you can beat the heat on Wednesday and Thursday:
Alano Club of Kent County
- Location: 1020 College Ave NE
- Hours: Monday - Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday - Sunday, 8:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Degage
- Location: 139 Sheldon SE
- Hours: Monday - Sunday, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Cooling center limited to current guests; anyone may enter the dining room during meal times.
Exodus Place
- Location: 322 Front Ave
- Hours Monday - Sunday, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Grand Rapids Public Library
- Location: All locations
- Hours: Available during regular hours
- More info: GRPL.org/Locations
Kent District Library
- Location: All locations
- Hours: Available during regular hours
- More info: KDL.org/Locations
Matthew’s House
- Location: 766 7th St NW
- Hours: Monday - Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Mel Trotter
- Location: 225 Commerce Ave SW
- Hours: When in Code Red: Cooling center open daily from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- More info: There will be water coolers available at the entrances, and no services are lifted for non-violent offenses. Overnight bed assignment at 2:30 p.m.
West Grand Neighborhood Organization
- Location: 754 Leonard St NW #2
- Hours: Monday - Thursday, 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Weekends will only be as staffing allows; call (616) 451-0150 first.
Get the complete forecast for the rest of the week here.
Ottawa County Emergency Management are encouraging residents to check in on family and friends during the extreme heat days.
They also provided warning signs for both heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Heat Exhaustion
Symptoms: Feeling faint or dizzy, excessive sweating, cool pale clammy skin, nausea or vomiting, rapid and weak pulse, or muscle cramps.
What to do: Get to a cooler or air conditioned place, drink water, or take a cold shower or use a cold compress.
Heat Stroke
Symptoms: Throbbing headache, no sweating, body temperature above 103 degrees, red hot dry skin, nausea or vomiting, rapid and strong pulse, or loss of consciousness.
What to do: Call 911, take immediate action to cool the person until help arrives.
