GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Many secondary roads were still not plowed late Monday night and more snow is on the way. So slide-offs, stalls and stranded vehicles are to be expected.

Most drivers equip their cars with an ice scraper and snow brush, but in case of a winter emergency many drivers also travel with extra supplies.

“In this type of weather, I carry jumper cables, extra coats, gloves and a spare tire,” explained driver Joshua Moulter. “I even have a pair of overalls. I am ready for this weather.”

Some have specially designed packs filled with useful items. Others have home-made kits.

“In the event you have a vehicle emergency it is important that you keep some blankets in your car to stay warm,” says Grand Rapids Fire Chief John Lehman. “We could experience temperatures between 30 and 50 degrees below 0 with the wind chill. Any exposed skin will be frostbitten within 15 minutes.”

If your vehicle does slide off the road and the motor is still running, the fire chief says make sure the exhaust pipe is clear. Otherwise, he says the car could fill with poisonous carbon monoxide before help arrives.

