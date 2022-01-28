How much longer will cold weather last in West Michigan?

Below average temps have dominated January in West Michigan, but when can we expect a warm up? Meteorologist Michael Behrens looks at some seasonal milestones!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We have seen some bitterly cold air this month in West Michigan, and that pattern looks to be staying in place as we head into the weekend. Temperatures around the entirety of the region have stayed below average through most of the month of January and only a handful of days in the next 10 even have a chance to be average or above!

While this cold weather is great for winter sports enthusiasts and ice fishers, it is not everyone's cup of tea, and many are asking how much longer we will spend in this stretch of cold weather.

Well...the immediate answer is not to look for a warm up any time soon. Both the next 6-10 and 8-14 days are forecast to be below average.

This will just add to a month that continues to run well below average. The cities below are a solid 2 to 3 degrees below our normal highs for this time of the year, and a full 4.9 to 5.9 degrees colder in average highs than last year.

In fact, the average high for Grand Rapids this January has just been a hair above 28 degrees!

However, good news for those who want warmer weather is not far off! If we look at the climate averages, warmer high temperatures will be here before you know it!

In fact, average highs go above freezing on February 11th, they reach 40 by March 5th, and hit 60 by April 20th! The first of these dates is just two weeks away from Friday!

So if you're a fan of the cold, keep on enjoying your West Michigan winter! If you're not, don't despair, change will be here before you might expect!

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

