BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Twenty premature turtles Hurricane Dorian affected have now been given a second chance thanks to the Brevard Zoo.

The sea turtle hatchlings arrived at the zoo's Sea Turtle Healing Center Thursday after the beach erosion at Melbourne Beach left them vulnerable to potential predators like raccoons and foxes.

The turtles couldn't incubate properly to full-term and were very weak. Some of the turtles even arrived with their yolk sacs attached, which is uncommon after turtles hatch.

"These tiny patients were greeted with visual examinations, thorough cleaning to ward off infection and a cozy nest of damp paper towels," the Brevard Zoo said in a statement on their website.

The zoo said once the little guys are approved to be released, the turtles will be put on the sand so they can make their way back to the ocean.

"By taking in these endangered sea turtles, we are able to give them a second chance on their journey and, ideally, reach the safety of the Sargassum," the zoo added.

The zoo also reminds the public sea turtles of every size along with their eggs are protected at both the state and federal level. It is illegal to touch the sea turtles.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) asks anyone who finds a sea turtle in need to contact them at 1-888-404-FWCC or the Sea Turtle Preservation Society in Brevard County at (321) 206-0646 for instructions.

