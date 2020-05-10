Hurricane Delta back to Category 2, landfall forecast Friday evening

Hurricane conditions likely in SW Louisiana starting Friday afternoon. Tropical storm conditions possible in SE Louisiana.

NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Delta

1 PM #Delta Update:

Hurricane Warnings continue west of Terrebonne Parish. East of Morgan City to the Mouth of the Pearl River is under a Tropical Storm Warning this includes the City of New Orleans and lakes.

The Storm Surge Warning continues for the Louisiana Coast but has been cancelled for the lakes and Mississippi Coast.

Hurricane Delta is now a strong Category 2 hurricane with winds of 110 mph. Intensity looks like it has stopped and finally coming down as pressure slowly rises. However, the wind field is expanding. Landfall is still anticipated near Cameron, LA by Friday evening.

The storm is moving more north now and will likely increase its forward speed today as a trough of low pressure over Texas pulls the storm north. A few rain bands will move across SE Louisiana and some of them could have tornadoes starting midday.

The track remains roughly the same, over SW Louisiana. The hurricane is going to be a big storm and moving quickly. It will not be able to weaken a lot over the cooler waters, so the impacts will still be a problem for all of the Louisiana coast.

STORM SURGE

The entire area is under a Storm Surge Warning.

Morgan City to Port Fourchon, LA including Vermilion Bay...4-7 feet.

Port Fourchon to mouth of river...2-4 feet.

Mouth of the river to mouth of Pearl River...2-4 feet.

Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas...1-3 feet.

Mississippi Coast...1-3 feet.

WINDS

Tropical Storm force winds will be possible across the entire area starting early Friday with gust to 45+ mph possible. The strongest winds will be near the center, which could be west of SE Louisiana.

RAIN

Heavy rain will fall closer to the center and that's where the highest amounts will be. Early totals for the New Orleans area will be around 1 inch.

Bayou/River Parishes could see around 1 inches of rainfall.

Northshore could see 1-3 inches with the current forecast.

South Mississippi might see the lowest totals of less than 1 inch.

Delta will move farther inland on Saturday and our weather will start to improve as the rain comes to an end with less wind.

Delta made landfall south of Cancun, MX in Puerto Morelos, MX this morning at 5:30 AM CT as a Cat. 2 hurricane with 110 mph winds. This landfall will briefly disrupt the flow of the storm as it moves into the southern Gulf later today.

Right now there are no other areas that look likely to develop soon in the Atlantic basin.

