The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center takes it on a WNW track with landfall anywhere from Louisiana to the Alabama Coast. Sally is expected to remain a category 1 hurricane until landfall.

With the expected slower movement of the hurricane, very heavy rain and severe flooding is likely as Sally slowly moves inland. Hurricane forecast models suggest some areas may receive over 20 inches of rain along the Gulf Coast..

The current forecast track takes the remnant low through Georgia and South Carolina by Thursday and Friday. This will bring an increased chance of tropical rain to the Piedmont on Thursday through Friday night. The speed and track at which the remnant low moves will determine when rain moves into the Piedmont, when it moves out, and how much rain we get. Some forecast models indicate we could get several inches soaking rain.