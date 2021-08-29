Power Out - Close to 1 million customers without power in Ida's wake

All eight transmission lines that deliver power to New Orleans are out of service.

NEW ORLEANS — Close to 1 million buildings in southeast Louisiana are without power and could be for days or weeks in the wake of powerful Hurricane Ida.

A major transmission tower that powers most of Orleans and Jefferson parishes was knocked into the river. The problem affected all eight of Orleans' transmission lines.

Entergy will be out to assess the damage and, it could possibly be a couple of days before an estimate can be made on how long power could be out.

Last year, after Hurricane Zeta, it was approximately 2-3 days before they could even estimate the recovery time. Damage this time appears to be quite more extensive.

Entergy lists more than 850,000 customers without power, while Cleco, which powers much of the north shore and some river parish areas, tallied close to 100,000.

"Catastrophic damage to our transmission system, all of Orleans Parish is currently without power," an Entergy spokesperson said.

That includes all the power that Entergy supplies to the Sewerage & Water Board for the pumps and drainage system in New Orleans.

"We are having to run an extremely lean operation without Entergy power. Obviously this is not ideal," S&WB spokesperson Courtney Barnes said. "We lost at least 12 MW and are continuing to assess."

Entergy has provided back up generators to the New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board.

There are widespread power outages all over Louisiana as Hurricane Ida hits Louisiana.

Around 10,000 linemen are prepared to go to work restoring power as soon as the storm passes. But last year's Hurricane Zeta, which was not as destructive as Ida is expected to be, knocked out power for tens of thousands of Louisiana residents for longer than a week.

