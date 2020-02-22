MUSKEGON, Mich. — While spring is in the air this weekend, there are still lingering aspects of the winter season. Notably, ice remains on Lake Michigan.

The National Weather Service posted about ice pancakes that formed on the Muskegon River channel Saturday morning.

According to the National Snow and Ice Data Center, these pancake shapes form when the lake freezes, but waters are rough. The signature feature of the ice pancakes are their raised edges that are caused by the ice chunks bumping into each other.

They are also called "frazil pans."

The National Weather Service also posted about floating ice on Lake Michigan Friday, and how it has helped to slow down or stop beach erosion by "damping" the wave action on the lake.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.