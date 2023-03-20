More snow is possible Friday into Saturday that will push the season snowfall total even higher.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cold and Snow

The last weekend of astronomical winter was unbelievably cold and snowy with temperatures in the mid 20s and inches of lake-effect snow and blowing snow.

The high of 27° on March 18 was among the top ten coldest for that day.

The 4.0'' of snow pushed the winter snowfall total to 109.2'', the third highest on record.

Snowfall has been above average since mid November: November 28.0'', +20.9''; December 39.6'', +18.8''; January 13.5'' -9.1''; February 5.7'', -11.5''; and March 22.4'', +16.2''. The total so far is 109.2'', 35.0'' more than usual.

Average Dates of Last Snowfall

The average date of the last 4'' snowfall is March 21. It has been as early as January 3 in 1929 and 1943 and as late as May 10 in 1902.

The average date of the last 1'' snowfall is March 30. It has been as early and February 19 in 1908 and as late as May 10 in 1902.

The average date of the last measurable snowfall (.1'' or greater) is April 11. It has been as early as February 23 in 1910 and as late as May 18 in 1915.

And finally, the average date of the last trace of snow is April 24. It has been as early as March 23 in 1998 and as late as May 27 in 1907.

Looking Ahead

Some accumulating snow is possible Friday and Saturday this week across the region. The ECMWF (Euro) model has more snow than the GFS (U.S.) model with differences in the locations.

Check in with the 13 ON YOUR SIDE Weather Team for additional update on timing and amounts.

