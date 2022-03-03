Is West Michigan looking at a warmer than average spring?

Now that meteorological spring is here, what is the forecast going to call for? Meteorologist Michael Behrens has the details!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the winter months behind us and meteorological spring just getting started, people are starting to wonder how this spring will look in terms of temperature and rainfall (or late-season snowfall).

The answer to that question, like many things in weather and life, is highly variable, but we do have some trends to go by. For starters, the La Niña pattern that has been in place all winter long is expected to continue until at least May.

What that means is the next few months could trend toward the warmer than average side, and also possibly toward the snowier than average side, of our usual spring conditions. That pattern is reflected in the current Climate Prediction Center 90 day outlooks.

While it may be tempting to assume we are past the point of snowfall for the year, the data says otherwise. While the average last snowfall in Grand Rapids comes on April 11, the past two years we have seen at least a trace of snowfall into late April and even early May.

As a note, last year was above average and 2020 was below average in terms of temperatures through spring.

Speaking of average temperatures, 4 of the last 10 springs in Grand Rapids have seen temperatures above average for the season. That could become more and more likely over time as our climate continues to warm.

Looking at data going back to the 1970s, almost the entirety of the U.S. has seen average temperatures on the rise in spring. In Grand Rapids the temperature has risen an average of 2.5 degrees for this time period, along with each spring seeing around 10 more days with above average temperatures per spring season.

Warmer springs bring with them a number of concerns including a smaller winter sports season, a worse and earlier allergy season, and the possibility for more and or stronger severe weather just to name a few.

Along those lines, the first month of meteorological spring is already expected to have above average temperatures in West Michigan. That is going to start this weekend where 60s are already in the forecast.

Our average high this time of the year is just 39.

Whatever happens this spring the 13 On Your Side Weather Team will be here to keep you informed and up to date! You can watch us on TV, online, and on the 13 On Your Side News and Weather Apps!

