Time to get your home ready for a snowy season, West Michigan

Alger Hardware was full of people buying shovels, snow scrapers, snow blowers for first Grand Rapids snowfall.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With Grand Rapids seeing its first accumulating snowfall this year, many people are preparing their homes for the season.

Inside Alger Hardware, shoppers were buying shovels, snow scrapers and blowers.

However, owner Bill DeJong said many people thought ahead.

"Last Thursday, when it was 70 degrees, I probably sold half a dozen snow shovels," said DeJong.

He said they have had a lot of people dropping off snow blowers to get a tune up for winter. Many of them will not start, and DeJong reminds homeowners to not leave gas in the tanks from the previous season.

"Make sure you buy fresh gas, don't use your gas from your lawn mower," said DeJong, "It won't work because the winter and summer blends. They're two different gases. Make sure everything's in good condition. Make sure you have your ice melt ready if you need it. That way, you're set to go."

He also recommends covering windows, especially for older windows, as the price of natural gas has gone up this year. In fact, the state of the economy has changed certain items people are shopping for at the hardware store.

"We've already sold several used snow blowers this year," said DeJong, "New snow blowers have gotten quite expensive. Prices have jumped a lot this year, like everything else. So, we're not seeing as many of those going out the door."

