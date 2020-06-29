Tips on how to keep your house cool during hot, summer days

You can also save on energy costs by opening the doors and windows during cooler parts of the day, like the early morning or evening.

West Michigan is looking at a long stretch of 90-degree days.

With this heat, energy bills can quickly grow. However, Consumers Energy says there are a few things you can do around the house to help keep it cool.

Here are some of their tips:

Clean away any debris or leaves from your outdoor air conditioning unit.

Make sure you also check the filter.

Double check weather stripping around doors and windows too.

Move furniture away from air ducts.

Close doors and registers in rooms you aren't using.

And it may seem warm, but turn your thermostat to 78 degrees during the day, and even higher when you are not home.

"The thing that an air conditioner does, it takes the humidity out of the air," said Roger Morgenstern with Consumers Energy. "So even if the temperature may seem a little higher at 78, it's going to feel much more comfortable than it does outside with all the heat and humidity."

You can also save on energy costs by opening the doors and windows during cooler parts of the day, like the early morning or evening. Consumers Energy also suggests letting laundry air dry, running the dishwasher at night, and avoid using appliances that use a lot of heat during the day.