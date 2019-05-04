GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- It's only a test.

The Kent County Emergency Management and the City of Grand Rapids Emergency Management will begin monthly tests of the outdoor warning sirens, Friday April 5 at noon.

Moving forward, the sirens will be tested the first Friday of every month through October in Kent County.

If you don't hear the siren that usually sounds in your community, you're asked to call your local township or city office.

