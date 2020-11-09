La Niña Advisory: A wetter and colder winter forecast!

The Climate Prediction Center calls for a 75% chance of La Niña impacting the winter forecast.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A La Niña insight is a skier's delight!

La Niña is when below-average seas surface temperatures can be expected for the eastern and central Pacific Ocean. This cooler phase now has a 75% chance of continuing into the winter, causing the Climate Prediction Center to have issued a La Niña advisory,

La Niña is here, with a #LaNina Advisory now in effect. The observed La Niña conditions are likely to continue through the Northern Hemisphere winter (~75% chance). https://t.co/5zlzaYJ1Lp pic.twitter.com/jU6lzWOmHj — NWS Climate Prediction Center (@NWSCPC) September 10, 2020

What does all of this mean for Michigan winters? Well, statistically speaking Michigan sees a colder and wetter weather pattern during La Niña. Resulting in a snowier forecast outlook. Perfect for our skiers and snowboarders.

All of this revolves around the jet stream. The Arctic jet stream is the area of winds high in the atmosphere that often separates the cold and warm across the United States. When La Nina progresses, the position of the jet shifts furthers south. This means that cooler arctic air is driven down towards Michigan and a wetter weather pattern can be expected.

Across the United States, La Niña brings the colder and wetter pattern to the north of the Jet Stream. To the south of the Arctic Jet, one can expect a warmer and drier pattern. It also has been linked to more hurricanes in the Atlantic and fewer hurricanes in the Pacific.

There are several other factors that will contribute to the atmosphere, leading to the resulting winter weather pattern. However, this does give the United States a general outlook.

