Lake-Effect Snow Continues To Pileup In West Michigan!

The snow is continuing to fall around West Michigan, and impacts will continue into the weekend. Meteorologist Michael Behrens has the latest forecast!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As of 11 p.m. Friday night, snowfall reports of 2-5 inches have already come in from around West Michigan, with the highest report so far being 5 inches as measured in Ludington. The bad news for those planning to hit the roads over the weekend, more snow is on the way!

Lake-effect enhanced snowfall will continue around West Michigan as we head through Friday night and into Saturday, with snowfall expected to continue all the way through Sunday morning. With that in mind, Winter Weather Advisories that were issued yesterday have been expanded Friday.

They now cover more area and will stay in effect until 1 a.m. on Sunday morning. See the latest below.

Impacts from this system will mostly be on travel. No power outages are expected, but icy roads and periods of low visibility will combine to make for high travel impacts through Saturday.

Snow should be expected at any time from now through its conclusion early Sunday, but it won't always be heavy. Periods of light and heavy snow will alternate for the next 36 hours as bands of lake-effect enhanced snow sweep through the region.

This will leave behind a broad area of 6+ inches of additional accumulation by the time things are done, with some being up closer to 9 inches.

With so much variability in the snowfall, checking the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app before you head out to see the latest radar will be the best course of action this weekend! Stay safe and stay warm West Michigan!

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

