GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Price is no longer an issue when visiting some of the museums in Grand Rapids.

Starting Monday, August 13, the Grand Rapids Art Museum will offer free admission to low-income individuals or families that have EBT cards. The program is part of a national initiative called Museums for All.

Museums for All is designed to encourage people of all backgrounds regularly. The program grants those who receive food assistance (SNAP) benefits free admission to the GRAM, up to four people, when they show an EBT card.

Free and reduced admission is available at more than 250 museums across the country. According to a press release from the GRAM, the Grand Rapids Children's Museum and the Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts are participants as well.

“The Grand Rapids Art Museum is proud to announce its participation in Museums for All,” said GRAM Director and CEO Dana Friis-Hansen. “Access to the arts is critical for the vibrancy of our community, and this program furthers the Museum's initiative of offering inclusive and accessible experiences for visitors year-round."

For more information about Museums for All, visit the Association of Children's Museums website.

