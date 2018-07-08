GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Grand Rapids Fire Department is rolling out two new fire engines Tuesday afternoon.

Engine 3 is housed at the department’s Bridge Street Station and Engine 4 is at the Kalamazoo Avenue Station. According to Fire Chief John Lehman, 1996 was the last time new engines were put into service at these stations.

The Rosenbauer engines cost approximately $456,700 each and are projected to serve within the fleet for 10 years. The fire engines each carry 750 gallons of water and are capable of delivering 1,500 gallons per minute.

