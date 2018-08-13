GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Nearly 2,000 residents and businesses lost power Monday afternoon.

The outage was first reported to Consumers Energy just before 2 p.m. Originally 857 people lost power when the lines came down at 28th Street and Division Avenue.

Courtesy of Consumers Energy.

►Related: Consumers Energy Outage Map

The outages jumped to 1,877 around 3 p.m., when crews de-energized the lines to make it safe for repairs to be made.

Consumers says crews assessed repairs and originally estimated power would be restored by 7 p.m. Monday evening. However, according to the outage map, power was back up and running for everyone by 5:30 p.m.

Evan Linnert / WZZM 13

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM