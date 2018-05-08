EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Crews are on the scene of a water main break in East Grand Rapids.

It happened about 1:15 a.m. Sunday in the intersection of Plymouth Avenue and Franklin Street SE.

Calls came in that water was coming up from the road and accumulating there.

Crews were on scene working around 5:30 a.m. to control the break and clean up. The intersection was not closed, however drivers may want to take alternative routes if possible.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM