With Hurricane Delta approaching, Louisiana NWS has to borrow a radar because theirs was destroyed by Laura

The Lake Charles, Louisiana National Weather Service radar will provide critical radar data for the approaching hurricane.

About six weeks ago, Hurricane Laura struck the Louisiana coast and damaged tens of thousands of homes while killing 26 people. It also destroyed the Lake Charles National Weather Service (NWS) radar.

The radar is an important one in the path of the approaching Hurricane Delta, which is expected to make landfall in the same region sometime Friday. The NWS says that the radar won’t be operational again for months.

While there are other regional radars that can help provide some coverage, they’re generally hundreds of miles away and see the critical lower part of the storm.

However, the NWS has a plan. Help is on the way with a borrowed mobile radar from the University of Oklahoma’s Cooperative Institute for Mesoscale Meteorological Studies.

Mobile radar on the way – U of Oklahoma’s Cooperative Institute for Mesoscale Meteorological Studies (@oucimms) and @NOAA @NEXRADROC are deploying a mobile radar unit to Lake Charles, LA to provide additional radar coverage during Hurricane Delta. pic.twitter.com/Vx7cNeQEtl — National Weather Service (@NWS) October 8, 2020

The university is bringing its mobile radar to Lake Charles, LA to provide additional and up-close radar coverage during Hurricane Delta.

The radar will help project rainfall amounts and help spot possible tornadoes as the hurricane approaches on Friday.

