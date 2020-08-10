With Hurricane Delta approaching, Louisiana NWS has to borrow a radar because theirs was destroyed by Laura

About six weeks ago, Hurricane Laura struck the Louisiana coast and damaged tens of thousands of homes while killing 26 people. It also destroyed the Lake Charles National Weather Service (NWS) radar.
The radar is an important one in the path of the approaching Hurricane Delta, which is expected to make landfall in the same region sometime Friday. The NWS says that the radar won’t be operational again for months.
While there are other regional radars that can help provide some coverage, they’re generally hundreds of miles away and see the critical lower part of the storm.
However, the NWS has a plan. Help is on the way with a borrowed mobile radar from the University of Oklahoma’s Cooperative Institute for Mesoscale Meteorological Studies.
The university is bringing its mobile radar to Lake Charles, LA to provide additional and up-close radar coverage during Hurricane Delta.
The radar will help project rainfall amounts and help spot possible tornadoes as the hurricane approaches on Friday.
What other people are reading right now:
- President Trump says he won't participate in virtual debate with Joe Biden
- Judge: 'The voters didn't crash the state's website. It failed. It failed the people of Florida.'
- Doctor: New COVID-19 rapid tests will benefit Florida if used properly
- Suspected sinkhole grows to 75-feet deep in Pasco County, forces bar to evacuate
- Server configuration said to cause Florida voter registration crash
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
- Hurricane Delta in the Gulf of Mexico: Storm's path, latest forecast
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter