Magnitude 7.5 major earthquake hits near Alaska Peninsula

A major earthquake shook things up enough to prompt a tsunami warning.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A magnitude 7.5 earthquake occurred 55 miles southeast of Sand Point, Alaska, at 4:55 EST on Monday Oct. 19.

According to the Official United States Geological Survey the 25 mile deep earthquake triggered eight aftershocks, five of which measured between 5.2 to 5.9 magnitude.

This prompted the National Weather Service to issue a tsunami warning stretching from the Kennedy Entrance, Alaska, to Unimak Pass, Alaska. Those within the tsunami warning were instructed to evacuate inland or move to higher ground.

A Tsunami Warning was issued for South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula following a strong earthquake. Check https://t.co/c9d70Xm7a7 for the most up to date details. pic.twitter.com/3GanLJn3Ta — National Weather Service (@NWS) October 19, 2020

A tsunami is a series of extremely long waves caused by the sudden displacement of the ocean. In this case, due to the earthquake. Impacts from tsunamis can vary depending upon the damaging waves and the power of the currents.

Sand Point, Alaska saw the highest tsunami heights at 2.3 feet. Other areas impacted by tsunami waves included: King Cove, Nikolski, Unalaka, and Chignik. Repeated coastal flooding is expected from this event.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.