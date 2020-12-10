Mars at its biggest and brightest

The campfire orange planter will be its largest until 2035

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The red planet will loom large Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Mars will be in opposition from the sun at 7:20 p.m. EDT, meaning earth will be directly between the sun and mars. Now is the best chance to see the eye-catching plant, as it won't be in this perfect position again until 2035.

An opposition pattern occurs every 26 months when earth aligns itself with the rotation of mars. What makes this year so special is that mars will be at its closest point to the sun, called perihelion.

The campfire orange planet will loom large along the horizon. One can see the planet with just the naked eye.

