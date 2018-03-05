At Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on April 18, 2018, NASA and SpaceX successfully launched its newest planet hunter, TESS.

TESS (Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite) will search for planets that exist outside our solar system, otherwise known as exoplanets. A few decades ago, little was known about exoplanets. Today, NASA scientists are aware of thousands, and hope to find even more.

Dr. Jennifer Burt, a NASA scientist, explained, "So what TESS will do is monitor thousands of stars that are nearby and it'll monitor how bright the stars are. If a planet passes between the star and us here on Earth, it'll make this star dim just a little bit and the depth of that dimming tells us how large the planet is."

TESS will be in space for about two years, scanning space section by section. It will focus on bright, nearby stars in the hopes of finding close-by exoplanets.

"Previous missions like NASA's Keplar satellite found worlds we think have molten lava on their surfaces," added Dr. Burt. "Or it could be raining rubies, and we think that TESS is really going to build on this diversity of planets and show us all sorts of new and exciting things that no one can really predict right now."

TESS's findings will also help scientists understand the Earth's place in the galaxy, and whether our Earth and solar system are common or unique.

Future missions will be able to focus on the most promising candidates TESS finds and search their atmospheres for habitable elements.

"There's a solid chance in a couple years once TESS returns results, you'll be able to walk out into your backyard, look up in the night sky and point to a star knowing that that one has a planet around it," said Dr. Burt.

