Consumers Energy is sending more than 60 Michigan employees to Florida before Hurricane Dorian hits.

The hurricane is forecasted to make landfall by Tuesday. The Category 2 storm is expected to strengthen into a potentially catastrophic Category 4 with winds of almost 140 mph

There are 15 three-person lineworker crews being sent as well as three electric service workers, several field leaders and other support personnel. They will leave for Florida this weekend and may stay for up to three weeks.

The crews will be assisting Florida Power & Light, which requested regional mutual assistance. Consumers Energy understands the need to send support crews when other states need help.

RELATED: Hurricane Dorian: Florida preps for an 'absolute monster'

RELATED: Hurricane Hunters make history with first all-female three-pilot crew

RELATED: Here's what Hurricane Dorian looks like from space

“In July, crews from six states assisted us as we restored power to more than 220,000 of our Consumers Energy customers,” said Guy Packard, the company’s vice president of electric operations. “Now it’s our turn to help others in their time of need.”

The hurricane center's projected track showed the storm hitting near West Palm Beach. But predicting its course with any confidence this far out is so difficult that the "cone of uncertainty" on the map covered nearly all of Florida's 500-mile coastline, with Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Orlando all within the danger zone.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.