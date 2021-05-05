Moderate Drought Persists Across Michigan

Moderate drought conditions continue across nearly 80% of the state. Meteorologist Michael Behrens has the latest.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Despite the rainfall around West Michigan on Thursday May 6th, the moderate drought over 75% of the state is seeing continued to persist in the latest U.S. Drought Monitor release. It is likely the rainfall we picked up today, only sparsely heavy, will do little to change the overall pattern.

In fact, rainfall over the past week had only served to provide minimal changes to drought conditions around Michigan, with just 0.07% of Michigan seeing any improvement at all.

As of the latest Drought Monitor release, 76.8% of the state was experiencing D1, Moderate Drought, conditions. Another 3.26% of the state was considered abnormally dry. The area under D1 conditions saw no improvement from last week.

Only a few counties in Michigan saw meaningful rainfall from Thursday's rains, and even still, it likely will not help change much. As of May 5th Grand Rapids was under its yearly average rainfall by 4.77", Muskegon by 5.35", and Holland by 5.05".

While the rainfall today will help tamp down fire risk in the immediate future, once things dry back up you can expect fire risk to rise as well. Just the other week a wildfire in Iosco County burned in an area covering 5,666 acres.

With drought conditions forecast to persist through May for much of the 13 On Your Side viewing area, continued vigilance around fire hazards will be necessary.

The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a slightly above average rainfall forecast for most of Michigan over the next 90 days, (through the end of July), but with a good amount of ground to make up, we need some decent rainfall to turn things around.

When that rain comes into the forecast you can trust the 13 On Your Side Weather Team to give you the details!

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

Follow me on social media! Facebook Meteorologist Michael Behrens, Twitter @MikeBehrensWX, and Instagram @MikeBehrensWX.

Email me at: MBehrens@13OnYourSide.com

Have a 30-second video or still photo to share? We'd love to share it with everyone! Email your image to Weather@13OnYourSide.com or post it to our 13OnYourSide Facebook Page.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.