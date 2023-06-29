Smoke intensifies in West Michigan again today

Another round of thick smoke anticipated to return early this afternoon.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Yesterday we saw minor improvements in our air quality, but that was short-lived as wildfire smoke wraps back into our area early this afternoon.

This morning we are waking up with AQI values ranging from 150 to 200. This places us in the 'Unhealthy' category for air quality. With gusty winds out of the south-southwest, we anticipate the smoke that moved out yesterday to be brought right back into West Michigan today. Leading to a further reduction in our air quality. This will likely move us back into the 'Very Unhealthy' category.

One of these websites can provide you with the current rating:

All of this has caused another day of Air Quality Alerts to be issued. It's suggested that sensitive groups avoid prolonged exposure outside and any physical activity. That includes children, the elderly and those with lung diseases.

Everyone should be limiting the amount of strenuous activity done outdoors. If you do have to spend long periods of time outdoors, consider wearing a mask.

The Air Quality Alert has been extended into Thursday June 29th due to smoke. Air Quality will be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy occasionally reaching Very Unhealthy levels. People, especially those with vulnerable lungs, are encouraged to limit outdoor activities. pic.twitter.com/fg7FkcbqkJ — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) June 28, 2023

Some positive news is that tomorrow we are expecting smoke to have cleared out and have no concerns about these hazardous air conditions for the foreseeable future.