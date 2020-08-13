It's been a toasty summer so far for West Michigan, and the numbers say we can expect a little more warmth to enjoy!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This summer in West Michigan has been...different.

The pandemic has put a stop to many plans, and the temperatures have been rather warm compared to most years.

The good news is there is still plenty of outdoor, socially distanced, fun to be had around the region, and looking at the numbers suggests that we should still have more time left to enjoy it!

The Numbers:

Looking at the numbers so far, 2020 has certainly been a warm year.

We are on-par with 2019 for days above 85 degrees, but double the previous year for days above 90.

While these numbers aren't near any records, they are above average in terms of 90+ degree days, and close to surpassing the average for the number of days warmer than 85 degrees. (Add one more to that number with our high of 86 for 8/13/2020.)

Records say we should add to this in the coming weeks. Between August 13th and September 30th we should usually see an additional 8 to 9 days above 85 degrees, and another 2 to 3 above 90, though in recent years 90 degree days beyond this point have been few.

It's been a toasty summer in #WestMichigan, and the numbers say we should expect more toasty days between now and the end of September. Here's what we usually see in the average year from now through September 30th!#MiWX #13OYS #WMiWX pic.twitter.com/5FnnJqqHHo — Meteorologist Michael Behrens (@MikeBehrensWX) August 13, 2020

The forecast over the next couple of weeks is looking a bit mixed. Through the next 6 to 10 days we are set to trend cooler than average (which is 80-81 degrees), but over the next 8 to 14 days we are trending warmer.

Even with a mixed outlook, I'd put my money on more days warmer than 85 degrees in our not so distant future.

Ways To Enjoy This Weather:

While many events have been shuttered for the summer, Michigan offers an abundance of natural entertainment to enjoy!

One of these would be the many options open to anyone looking to go fishing!

According to the Michigan DNR "you're never more than 6 miles from a body of water and some fab fishing opportunities."

You can find nearby fishing spots at Michigan.gov/YourLocalOutdoors and buy licenses online at Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses .

Also remember that local beaches, trails, and parks remain open for your enjoyment! All you need to do is bring a mask for indoor areas, remember your six foot distancing (even when outdoors), and keep an eye out for dangerous swimming conditions and use caution near bodies of water.

Trail information can be found at Michigan.gov/DNRTrails.

Of course you should always check the weather before heading out to any outdoor activity, and 13 On Your Side has you covered all year long with information at WZZM13.com/weather and on the 13 OYS mobile app!

Enjoy the remainder of summer ahead West Michigan!

Make sure to follow Meteorologist Michael Behrens on social media! Facebook at Meteorologist Michael Behrens, Twitter @MikeBehrensWX, and Instagram @MikeBehrensWX.