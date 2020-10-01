MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — High temperatures in Muskegon County were in the mid-40s Friday making for perfect conditions to prepare for the weekend snow and ice storm that is expected this weekend.

Residents of Muskegon County are taking advantage of the warmth while emergency crews are preparing for the cold.

On U.S.-31 drivers were using their vehicle's visors to block the bright sun high in a nearly cloudless sky. In Roosevelt Park, Joann Pellegrini took advantage of the pleasant conditions to do some yard work.

"It's wonderful, just amazing," Pellegrini said while taking off her heavy jacket and scarf.

A winter storm warning begins in Muskegon County at 10 p.m. Friday night. And across West Michigan people are bracing themselves for conditions to change.

Heavy rain, snow, ice and strong winds make for a weekend of wild weather, starting Friday night and going through Saturday.

The Muskegon County Road Commission Maintenance Superintendent Andrew Nichols says some plow trucks are ready with tire chains. It's something workers don't do very often. But Muskegon County could see significant and dangerous ice accumulation.

"If it gets bad, we'll call in all of the troops," Nichols said.

Those trucks with tire chains will be used to spread salt and sand but will be operating at reduced speeds between 20 and 25 mph.

"We don't want to tear up the roads," Nichols said.

Consumers Energy is also bracing for possible widespread power outages Friday morning and planning a response in the event of downed trees and power lines.

"We're in the process of positioning our crews so that we're ready to go," said Consumers Energy Spokesperson Roger Morgenstern Friday afternoon.

Morgenstern thinks Consumers Energy will start to detect outages on Saturday morning or maybe midday Saturday.

Restoration times will depend on the conditions crew have to respond in, with greater delays likely if area roads are covered by ice.

"The safety of our crews is [the] number one [priority], and they might not be able to get out right-a-way," Morgenstern said.

How to prepare for the weekend winter weather

Make sure you have emergency supplies in place for your home and car.

In your car: Make sure you have jumper cables, ice scrapers, and blankets, along with some snacks and extra water.

Make sure you have jumper cables, ice scrapers, and blankets, along with some snacks and extra water. At home: Make sure you have enough food, water and medication to last you for at least 72 hours.

