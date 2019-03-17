NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Newaygo County is under an areal flood warning after crests in the Muskegon River led to more flooding. The crests happened in both Croton and Newago river gauges.

“At Croton we got just about over a foot above of our flood stage. Down in Newago we got about two feet above our flood stage,” Abby Watkins, Director of Newago County Emergency Services said.

The river is expected to crest in Bridgeton area by Saturday evening and has already led to destruction of Newaygo County homes and businesses.

“We had business damage, we had apartment complexes that are damaged... We had over 100 roads that were covered in water, 60 homes that had water in it or around,” Watkins said.

Homeowner Denise Bundt said her home was flooded unexpectedly.

“It still doesn’t seem real. All I kept thinking is I’ll call the insurance in the morning, and they’ll have somebody out here to start cleaning it up and start doing repairs. Unfortunately, nothing is covered.”

Newaygo County is teaming up with the American Red Cross and other counties like Kent, Muskegon and Ottawa for assistance. Emergency management has also reached out to Governor Gretchen Whitmer for help.

“We’re working with the state of Michigan to try and bring in some additional resources to try and help these homeowners recover,” Watkins said.

While officials hope that the county is seeing the last of 2019’s flooding, Watkins says there’s no promises.

“I’m not sure at this point when things are going to subside. Because just when we think things are going to subside, we get hit with another round of storms.”

The emergency management team is reminding drivers to be cautious on the road and to avoid driving through flooded areas. If anyone witnesses a flood in Newaygo County or any surrounding area, they are encouraged to call American Red Cross dispatch at 616-899-4511.

