MICHIGAN, USA — Some dying storms rolled through West Michigan on Thursday evening, and while they lacked a punch, they made up for it in picture quality!
You all sent us tons of photos of these storms as they came through, and we've organized a number of them into the gallery below! Check them out, and when you're done, you can send in your photos to wzzm-wx@13onyourside.com!
Must See Photos Of West Michigan Storms Thursday!
These storms were even more impressive looking on video! Check out the time-lapse below from Lexi Larabee in Muskegon!
While the clouds looked ominous, they only dropped a little rainfall. Here's the rainfall totals from West Michigan as of 10:15 p.m. on Thursday.
More rain chances are on the way this weekend, so make sure you stay with 13 On Your Side for the latest details!
-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens
