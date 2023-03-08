x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Weather

Must See Photos Of West Michigan Storms Thursday!

Meteorologist Michael Behrens has organized a gallery of "Must See" photos from the storms that rolled through West Michigan Thursday! You'll want to share these!
Credit: Doug Grevious
Photo by Doug Grevious in Muskegon.

MICHIGAN, USA — Some dying storms rolled through West Michigan on Thursday evening, and while they lacked a punch, they made up for it in picture quality! 

You all sent us tons of photos of these storms as they came through, and we've organized a number of them into the gallery below! Check them out, and when you're done, you can send in your photos to wzzm-wx@13onyourside.com!

Must See Photos Of West Michigan Storms Thursday!

1 / 36
Maya Stamper Rademaker
Photo by Chris Willis in Muskegon.

These storms were even more impressive looking on video! Check out the time-lapse below from Lexi Larabee in Muskegon! 

More Videos

While the clouds looked ominous, they only dropped a little rainfall. Here's the rainfall totals from West Michigan as of 10:15 p.m. on Thursday. 

Credit: WZZM
Storms dropped a bit of rainfall over West Michigan on Thursday.

More rain chances are on the way this weekend, so make sure you stay with 13 On Your Side for the latest details! 

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

Follow me on social media! Facebook Meteorologist Michael Behrens, Twitter @MikeBehrensWX, and Instagram @MikeBehrensWX

Email me at: MBehrens@13OnYourSide.com

Have a 30-second video or still photo to share? We'd love to share it with everyone! Email your image to Weather@13OnYourSide.com or post it to our 13OnYourSide Facebook Page.

Related Articles

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Storm Time-Lapse Muskegon

Before You Leave, Check This Out