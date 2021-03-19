Natural disasters don't plan ahead, but you can!

March 21-27 we break down all your need-to-know for severe weather awareness week.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Severe weather season brings high winds, thunderstorms, tornadoes and other dangerous weather. With the transition into spring, the time to start planning is now.

Ask yourself: do you know where you will go, what you will do, how you will receive your weather alerts, or how you will communicate with others once severe weather does strike?

If you are struggling to answer these questions, 13 is on your side! March 21-27, the 13 ON YOUR SIDE Weather Team will break down everything you need to know to stay safe as severe weather season arrives.

Here are the topics you can expect to be covered:

Watches vs. Warnings

How to Recieve Weather Information

Lightning Dynamics & Threats

Tornado Safety

Hail Formation

Flooding Threats

Straightline Winds

If you do not see a topic that concerns you regarding severe weather, don't worry! We will be answering your questions all week long on-air. Just text us at 616-559-1310 to submit your question and we will be sure to answer it the best we can.

