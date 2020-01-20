ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador — Canada's federal government is working on mobilizing the Armed Forces to help Newfoundland and Labrador dig out from the monster blizzard that paralyzed eastern regions of the province with record-breaking amounts of snow.

Newfoundland Premier Dwight Ball has asked for Ottawa's help and Minister of Natural Resources Seamus O'Regan says the federal government is working to deploy all available resources on the ground in St. John's.

O'Regan says that ensuring access to the city's main hospital is a top priority.

St. John's experienced a one-day snowfall of 76.2 centimeters, or 30 inches. That broke the previous record of 68.4 centimeters — 27 inches — set on April 5, 1999.

