November 2020 Climate Summary: A month for the record books

The fourth sunniest November on record!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — November was hot right out the gate with five 70 + degree days. That heat broke multiple records.

We shattered the number of November days in the 70s, with November 4th, 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th all reaching 70 degrees. The previous record was tied in 2015, 2008, and 1938 at 4 total days in the 70s.

This brought Grand Rapids 4.2° above average for the month. Leaving Grand Rapids to rank 7th for the warmest November on record.

One may have also noticed it was a relatively quiet month when it came to precipitation. Usually, Grand Rapids receives 3.51 inches of rain in the month of November. This time around we observed 2.27 inches. Bringing Grand Rapids 1.24 inches below average. Average snowfall was 6.4 inches below the average. Grand Rapids only receive 0.2" of snow. The typical amount of snow is 6.8 inches.

November 2020 was warm, sunny, and fairly dry overall. The month also ranked in the top 10 warmest Novembers for West Michigan cities. #wmiwx #miwx pic.twitter.com/cqdpDSM0fE — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) December 1, 2020

The most notable element of November's weather was the amount of sunshine! Grand Rapids saw 51.8% of possible sunshine compared to the usual 28% of sunshine!

The start of December is looking very similar to much of November. The 6 to 10 and 8 to 14-day climatological outlook shows above average temperatures and below average precipitation.

