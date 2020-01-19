GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sunday, the National Weather Service posted an early look at the snowfall totals from the past two days. From their measurements, Grand Rapids received 10 inches of snow across Saturday and Sunday.

This is the first significant snowfall of 2020, and NWS jokingly said it's the biggest snowstorm of the decade.

A winter weather advisory was issued for West Michigan on Friday night, and the region was hit with 6 inches of heavy and difficult to shovel snow. During the day on Saturday, precipitation slowed as temperatures dropped and wet road refroze making travel conditions dangerous.

Saturday evening, lake effect snow started to fall and continued into Sunday. The winds were strong overnight, blowing snow and creating visibility issues.

NWS says snow continued through Sunday morning west of U.S.-131 and more intense showers will drop in the afternoon. These storms should move out by the evening. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 20s on Sunday.

The Kent County Road Commission said they are mainly focused on keeping main roads clear Sunday. Plows are not likely to clear neighborhood or gravel roads that were passed through once yesterday.

"When the snow stops, the evening crew will have the opportunity to make more strides with scraping and applying material," the road commission said.

Monday morning's commute may be slick, but snow showers will end quickly that morning, leaving the rest of the day dry yet cold.

A lakeshore flood warning remains in effect for counties along Lake Michigan and a winter weather advisory is still in effect for south western counties, including Kent, Barry, Kalamazoo and Ionia.

