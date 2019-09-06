GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Heavy rain is moving into West Michigan, and with it the National Weather Service said there are some hazards to expect on Lake Michigan.

NWS describes the rain as "hit or miss," meaning some areas will see up to two inches and some areas might see very little.

Overnight on Sunday, dense fog is also going to roll into the area.

NWS is warning people that waves reaching three to six feet will hit the lakeshore on Monday. The highest waves will be between Grand Haven and Indiana.

The waves will wash over piers, NWS said. And there will be increased flooding on the lakeshore and beach erosion.

Because of rip currents and cold water, NWS said swimming conditions in Lake Michigan will be dangerous.

