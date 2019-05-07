GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The National Weather Service said the heat and humidity will make it feel like nearly 100 degrees in Grand Rapids on Friday.

They are also reminding people in the area to be aware of the warning signs for heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Also, drink lots of water.

Heat exhaustion is when someone might feel faint, have excessive sweating, be cool and pale with clammy skin, feel nauseous, have a rapid or weak pulse and have muscle cramps. If someone has these symptoms they should get to a cooler place, drink water or take a cool shower.

The signs of heat stroke are a throbbing headache, no sweating, a body temperature above 103 degrees, red and dry skin, nausea/vomiting, a rapid and strong pulse and someone might lose consciousness. If someone has these symptoms, you should call 9-1-1 immediately and take action to keep that person cool until help arrives.

Friday is going to be hot and muggy, but West Michigan will start to see a break in the heat on Saturday when it will be mostly sunny and not quite as humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday will be sunny and seasonable with highs in the low 80s.

