NWS: Potential severe storms, dangerous swimming conditions coming to West Michigan

The NWS says there is an increased risk of drowning Sunday due to large waves and strong currents at the lakeshore.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After high temperatures in the 90s hit West Michigan this weekend, potential severe storms and dangerous swimming conditions could be coming to the region as well.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has issued an outlook stating that West Michigan may experience strong storms on Sunday. Storms are most likely Sunday afternoon and evening, with some chances for severe weather.

The NWS says damaging winds and flooding due to heavy rain are the most likely threats from these storms, however hail may be possible as well.

In addition, swimming conditions along the lakeshore are expected to be unsafe through Sunday. Piers are particularly dangerous, especially the south side, and high waves may wash people from the pier into the water. The NWS says that during this time, there is an increased risk of drowning.

The showers and storms expected in #WestMichigan tomorrow afternoon and evening could bring some strong winds and hail along with them. A Marginal Risk, level 1/5, for severe weather will be in place. Stay weather aware and with #13OYS for the latest information! #MiWX #WMiWX pic.twitter.com/LVHkjqlzTA — Meteorologist Michael Behrens (@MikeBehrensWX) August 29, 2021

