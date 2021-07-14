NWS: Severe weather, dangerous beach conditions possible in West Michigan

The possibility for severe thunderstorms continues through Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued a statement that severe storms may be coming to West Michigan Wednesday and Thursday, especially along the shoreline.

The NWS reports that storms Wednesday evening and overnight have the potential to become severe, and street flooding may occur where multiple storms hit. Northern and west-central Michigan is expected to receive most of the storms, including Clare, Big Rapids, Ludington, Whitehall and Newaygo.

Overnight storms Wednesday are less likely to become severe.

The highest threat for severe weather is Wednesday evening along the shoreline north of Muskegon and west of US-31. High winds may damage trees or power lines, and heavy rain is likely.

On Thursday, heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely to occur by the afternoon into the evening. Some may become severe near and south of Muskegon to Bay City, including damaging winds and large hail.

A beach hazards statement is also in effect until Thursday evening for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties. Strong currents and waves over the pier may make visiting the beach dangerous. The NWS says currents will be strong and waves may reach three to five feet.

It is advised to avoid the water during a beach hazards statement and to not go out on piers.

