NWS: Severe weather may be coming to West Michigan Monday

The National Weather Service says severe storms are possible in West Michigan on Monday.

According to the NWS, storms are most likely to occur in the late afternoon west of US-131. Storms are most likely to hit areas east of US-131 into the evening and overnight hours.

Storms that become severe could bring strong wind gusts and large hail. Isolated tornadoes are also possible, the NWS says. Localized flooding can be expected from heavy rain.

While the chance for severe weather is possible, the NWS says the threat level for these storms is lower in West Michigan.

The NWS encourages Michiganders to prepare for severe weather in advance. Click here for tips on preparing for severe storms.

