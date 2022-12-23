Ottawa County Sheriff: 'Don't drive unless it's an emergency'

Meteorologist Michael Behrens says that over a foot of snow has fallen today in parts of Ottawa County, and that drifting is continuing to be a concern.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is warning residents that is unsafe to drive due to blizzard conditions in West Michigan, and how that is impacting emergency response times.

While the OCSO continues to respond to emergency calls, Captain Jake Sparks says some of the roads have become impassable. Roads have drifted over, visibility is low and temperatures are freezing.

Captain Sparks urges the public to stay home unless it's an emergency, as there's, "a strong likelihood that wrecker services won't be available to respond and Sheriff's Deputies may have difficulty getting to you."

He also says that driving in these conditions are life threatening.

One person had reported snow drifts this evening had already reached 6 to 7 feet in Jenison, according to the National Weather Service.

"Expect heavy bands of lake-effect snow to continue in this area through the overnight and into Saturday," says Meteorologist Michael Behrens.

