Sunday night, the Full Hunter's Moon will reach peak fullness at 5:08 p.m., according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

The Hunter's Moon may look bigger and more orange than a normal full moon, but the Old Farmer's Almanac says the size is an illusion. It will appear especially large shortly after rising, when it's still touching the horizon.

Regardless, you should expect to see a big, orange moon as long as the weather cooperates. Sunday night is the only night in October when the moon is in the sky all night long.

Each full moon is named based on the month it occurs in.

“The Algonquin Native American tribes referred to October’s moon as the full Hunter’s Moon because [it signaled the] time to go hunting in preparation for winter,” the Old Farmer’s Almanac said.

The Full Hunter's Moon will be in the sky Sunday around sunset until sunrise.

RELATED VIDEO:

Other stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.